Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,957 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $20,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,487,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LAD. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.71.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.21. 2,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.20 and a 1-year high of $387.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Lithia Motors Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.