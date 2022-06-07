Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Metropolitan Bank comprises about 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $26,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter worth about $28,000. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 406.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

In related news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $86,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,739.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $31,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,584 shares of company stock worth $459,361. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $55.95 and a 52 week high of $115.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $54.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Metropolitan Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.