Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Metropolitan Bank comprises about 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $26,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter worth about $28,000. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 406.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $86,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,739.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $31,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,584 shares of company stock worth $459,361. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $54.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.
Metropolitan Bank Profile (Get Rating)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.