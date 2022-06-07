Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Eagle Materials worth $18,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,875. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

About Eagle Materials (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.