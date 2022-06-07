Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,467 shares during the quarter. American Assets Trust makes up approximately 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of American Assets Trust worth $29,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 289.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,847,000 after buying an additional 491,842 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,379,000 after buying an additional 259,030 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,164,000 after buying an additional 174,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,632,000 after buying an additional 120,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter worth about $4,451,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.37 per share, with a total value of $340,047.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,009,039 shares in the company, valued at $71,059,709.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,066,619 shares in the company, valued at $66,131,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 88,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $35.00 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,269. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.94.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

American Assets Trust Profile (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.