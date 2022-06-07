Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.82% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $21,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHCT. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CHCT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,099. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07. The company has a market cap of $908.79 million, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.65%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

