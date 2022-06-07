Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,939 shares during the period. Wintrust Financial makes up 0.7% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Wintrust Financial worth $35,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,767. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.76. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $65.66 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.10%.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,575.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

