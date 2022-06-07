Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 124,888 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,888 shares during the quarter. Banner makes up about 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Banner worth $25,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.53. 1,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,351. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $66.79.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.