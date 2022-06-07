Kenfarb & CO. Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,116 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 156.1% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $14,531,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.1% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,495,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.05.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.97. 493,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,899,836. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $150.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.