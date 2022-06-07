Kenfarb & CO. Purchases Shares of 518 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,504,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,704,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $791,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,206,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $354,876,000 after buying an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total transaction of $15,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,217,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total transaction of $12,317,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,991,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,449.25.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,304.36. 1,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,424. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,298.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1,421.78. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,168.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The company had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

