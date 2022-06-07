Kenfarb & CO. Purchases New Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. Northrop Grumman accounts for 1.3% of Kenfarb & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,556,000 after purchasing an additional 44,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $8.20 on Tuesday, reaching $487.06. 8,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,597. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $490.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $457.72 and a 200 day moving average of $418.72.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.18.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

