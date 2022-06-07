Kenfarb & CO. Purchases New Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CDW by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,480,000 after purchasing an additional 85,834 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,999,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,722,000 after buying an additional 167,701 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,674,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $752,506,000 after buying an additional 55,012 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,566,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,529,000 after buying an additional 65,561 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,711,000 after purchasing an additional 38,510 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.56. 2,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,128. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $155.39 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.