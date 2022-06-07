Kenfarb & CO. Purchases New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,526 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,000. Intuit accounts for 4.9% of Kenfarb & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Intuit by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.84.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $6.80 on Tuesday, reaching $415.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $428.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.93.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

