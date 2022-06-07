Kenfarb & CO. Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,000. Automatic Data Processing makes up 2.6% of Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.18 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.47.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

