Kenfarb & CO. Invests $811,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,261,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,176,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.59. 80,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,608. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $142.68 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.68.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

