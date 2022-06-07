Kenfarb & CO. Invests $405,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $272.37. 312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,318. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $260.36 and a one year high of $302.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.34.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

