Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Takes $14.16 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,433 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,160,000. QUALCOMM comprises 2.0% of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,210,000. Lcnb Corp acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 24,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.74. 131,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,347,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.92.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

