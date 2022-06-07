KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 381 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.11. 16,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,926. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.57. The firm has a market cap of $193.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

