KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,692 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,692 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.40.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $246.29. 80,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,179. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $131.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

