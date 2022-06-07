KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $25,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,428. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $102.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.91.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

