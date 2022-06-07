KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,574 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,956 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

NYSE:V traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $213.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382,005. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $405.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.41.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

