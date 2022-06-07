KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $27.07 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.9% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 253,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

DIS traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.72. 323,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,412,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

