KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.48.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.15. The company had a trading volume of 85,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,339. The company has a market capitalization of $143.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.49.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

