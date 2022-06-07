KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,171 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 246,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $17,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

Shares of O traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $66.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.67, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.71. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.74 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

