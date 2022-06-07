KCL Capital L.P. Takes $5.13 Million Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,450 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,652,616,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,562,520,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,056,770,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,616,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 70.39.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded down 0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,139,080. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 62.31. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.19.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total value of 214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029 over the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

