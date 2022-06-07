KCL Capital L.P. Purchases New Stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU)

KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAOOU. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,160,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $11,110,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $7,323,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $6,060,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,207,000.

Crypto 1 Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.97 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,783. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.05. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

