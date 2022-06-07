KCL Capital L.P. Purchases New Shares in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,563,000. Tenable comprises about 5.0% of KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. KCL Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.84% of Tenable as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TENB. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $6,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,254,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $418,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,740 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,368. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,343. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

