KCL Capital L.P. Makes New Investment in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 205,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400,000. Coupa Software comprises 3.3% of KCL Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Coupa Software by 11.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COUP. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $73.16. 158,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.43 and a twelve month high of $283.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.15.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $40,321.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

