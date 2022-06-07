KCL Capital L.P. Invests $15.31 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,309,000. KLA accounts for 1.6% of KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in KLA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in KLA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in KLA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in KLA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.75.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $364.57. 13,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,065. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.72. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $287.44 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

