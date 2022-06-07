KCL Capital L.P. Cuts Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

KCL Capital L.P. cut its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL increased its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $33,000. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $1,970,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,310,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS HIIIU remained flat at $$9.82 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,071. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

