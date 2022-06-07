KCL Capital L.P. Buys Shares of 10,000 Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD)

KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUCD. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

LUCD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.94. 760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,619. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $13.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79.

Lucid Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:LUCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Diagnostics Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

LUCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

