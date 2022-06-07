KCL Capital L.P. Boosts Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

KCL Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,700 shares during the quarter. Anaplan accounts for about 1.0% of KCL Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. KCL Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Anaplan worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 12.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $1,428,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 11,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $525,599.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $5,528,642. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAN. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.99.

Shares of PLAN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.28. 73,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,139,963. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anaplan (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.