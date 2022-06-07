KBR (NYSE:KBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KBR’s first-quarter 2022 earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Earnings and revenues grew 29% and 17% year over year, respectively, given Government Solutions organic growth (up 21%), acquisitions and solid project execution. Its upbeat view for 2022 revenues, adjusted earnings per share, operating cash flow and adjusted operating cash flow is also encouraging. KBR’s determination to reduce emissions, product diversification, energy efficiency, and more sustainable technologies and solutions are encouraging. KBR’s solid backlog level (including award options) of $18.55 billion (as of Mar 31, 2022) highlights its underlying strength. Shares of KBR have outperformed the industry year to date. However, lower contribution from STS unit and uncertainty in the global market are concerning.”

Get KBR alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KBR. StockNews.com began coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.50. KBR has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.83 and a beta of 1.28.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.00%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,387.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,363,000 after buying an additional 715,168 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in KBR by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,055,000 after buying an additional 109,052 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $6,366,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in KBR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.