Karpus Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,420,797. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

