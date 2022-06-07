Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $25.61

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.61, but opened at $26.30. Karooooo shares last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 202 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karooooo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.16.

Get Karooooo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $572.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82.

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). Karooooo had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Karooooo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Karooooo by 25.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Karooooo by 19,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.