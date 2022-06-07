JUST (JST) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $52.20 Million

JUST (JST) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 6th. Over the last week, JUST has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $315.51 million and approximately $52.20 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.41 or 0.00785038 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 266.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00082551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.92 or 0.00378740 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

