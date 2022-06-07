Jordan Park Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.2% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276,908. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.