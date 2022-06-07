Jordan Park Group LLC Sells 796,085 Shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Jordan Park Group LLC lowered its position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796,085 shares during the quarter. Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF accounts for 4.9% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF were worth $68,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,841,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the period.

BATS:VOTE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.87. The company had a trading volume of 38,566 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75.

