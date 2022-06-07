Jordan Park Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.65. 3,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,963. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $178.19 and a one year high of $241.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.18.

