Jordan Park Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Jordan Park Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $11,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.00. The company had a trading volume of 73,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,223. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.99. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $138.81 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.