Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 880 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,622,000 after purchasing an additional 763,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after purchasing an additional 585,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,712,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,658,000 after acquiring an additional 738,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $166.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,290. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.61 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The firm has a market cap of $229.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.09.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.