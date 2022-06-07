Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,936 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after buying an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,145,000 after acquiring an additional 493,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,568,000 after acquiring an additional 717,483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,735,000 after acquiring an additional 230,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,336,000 after acquiring an additional 533,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.25.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

