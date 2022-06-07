Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,636 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 16,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 168,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,398,694. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.86. The firm has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

