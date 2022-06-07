Johnson Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.20. 108,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,487,867. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $160.50 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.44. The company has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

