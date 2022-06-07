Johnson Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $20,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.73. 19,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,590. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.69. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.78 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.