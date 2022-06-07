Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 598 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,071 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.77.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.37. The company had a trading volume of 787,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,343,424. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $470.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,916 shares of company stock valued at $32,223,979 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.