JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on JOAN. Zacks Investment Research raised JOANN from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on JOANN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered JOANN from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered JOANN from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered JOANN from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Get JOANN alerts:

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. JOANN has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.78 million, a PE ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). JOANN had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JOANN will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently 400.04%.

In related news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014 over the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth $716,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in JOANN by 2,168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 42,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JOANN by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 44,252 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.