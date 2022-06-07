Jefferies Financial Group Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $215.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.63.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $168.97 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.31.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at $43,562,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,010.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 36,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 18.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

