JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 200 at Berenberg Bank

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 200 ($2.51) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 300 ($3.76) to GBX 255 ($3.20) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. 875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,035. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

