J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.85-8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +3.5-4.5% yr/yr to $8.28-8.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.01 billion.J. M. Smucker also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.85-$8.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.25.

NYSE SJM traded up $7.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.28. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $146.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.30.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,477,000 after buying an additional 68,670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after buying an additional 92,988 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

