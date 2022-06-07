J.Jill (JILL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. J.Jill has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $145.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J.Jill to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

J.Jill stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $184.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 271.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.Jill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

